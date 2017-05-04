One Acre Cafe hosting fundraiser Thursday to help feed kids during the summer

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) Thursday night, a special event in our region with a local celebrity is raising money to make sure no child goes hungry in the Tri-Cities this summer. Summer months are often tough for kids who depend on free breakfast and lunch at school.

Thursday night at One Acre Cafe, the money raised will go to feeding kids for free this summer. The special guest is fiddlin’ Carson Peters, a kid from our region who has played at the Grand Ole Opry and on national television.

You can still get tickets, they are a suggested donation of 50 dollars. You can visit oneacrecafe.org to get your tickets. Doors open at 5:30 and dinner is at 6 p.m.

“Last year we fed over 3,700 free kids meals to children in our community, so this fundraiser is really key for us to us continuing this program. We want to be able to feed kids all year,” One Acre Café Executive Director Michelle Watts said.

The café is a community café with suggested donations instead of set prices.

“We want them to be able to come in to a restaurant and have a nice experience with their family. And when the parents come in with the children that gives us the opportunity to educate them that they can come in here and eat for free as well,” Watts said.

Anyone can eat free at the cafe by volunteering some time at the cafe.

Watts said the cafe also uses the money raised to give kids at Carver Recreation Center 70 hot meals each week during the summer.

