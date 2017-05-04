Large tree causes delays along South Roan St. in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – Traffic was slowed for a while along a major Johnson City roadway this afternoon.

Just after noon, High winds caused a large tree to fall across power lines along the 3000 block of South Roan St. in Johnson City, near the Roselawn Memory Gardens. The road was completely closed for a time until Public Works crews cleared the tree from the road.

Traffic was then down to one lane for a couple of hours as crews then worked to cut up the tree and clear the power lines. Once the lines were clear and the public works crew moved out, Johnson City Power Board crews moved in to repair the lines.

All lanes of South Roan St. were reopened around 2:30 pm.

