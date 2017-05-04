JOHNSON CITY — And speaking of basketball congratulations to University High’s David Gantz who signed a national letter of intent this afternoon with Belmont Abbey college just outside of Charlotte.
The 6’1 senior scored over 700 points in his career and was named to the Watauga Valley all conference team after averaging 8.2 points per game and 40% from the 3-point line his senior season.
Jr. Bucs Gantz signs with Belmont Abbey basketball program
