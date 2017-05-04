Johnson City man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly beating woman with cane

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly beating a woman with a cane. That man is now free on bond, according to Johnson City police.

The police department reports officers arrested John Dehart on Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Henry Street.

There, witnesses told them Dehart threw a woman into the street and beat her with a metal cane multiple times.

Witnesses reported to police saw the commotion, restrained Dehart, and called 911.

JCPD reports the woman was treated on the scene, but was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for further observation. The victim, police said, was bleeding from her leg and experiencing pain in her abdomen. The victim was later released from the hospital.

Dehart was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.