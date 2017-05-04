Joey Logano, Penske penalized following victory at Richmond

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – NASCAR has penalized Joey Logano four days after his win at Richmond International Raceway, essentially stripping him of all benefits that came with the Monster Cup Series victory.

The sanctioning body issued Logano and Team Penske a L1 penalty on Thursday for a rear suspension violation. The infraction was discovered during teardown at the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Logano cannot use the Richmond win as consideration for an automatic playoff spot. Should Logano still make the postseason, the five playoff points that come with a victory would not count. The official race record will still list Logano as the winner.

The No. 22 team also was fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points and 25 owner points. Crew chief Todd Gordon was suspended two races.

