Home invasion suspect allegedly engages gunfire, standoff with Carter County deputies

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Gunfire erupted in a Carter County this morning as the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Mill Creek Road in the Stoney Creek Community just after 8:00 a.m.

A person inside the home told deputies someone broke into the home and shot at him.

Deputies said after a short standoff, the person inside the home got out and the suspect tried to escape.

That’s when the sheriff’s office says deputies and the suspect fired shots.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office reports the suspect is now behind bars.

