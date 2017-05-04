‘Harry Potter’ will make Broadway jump in spring 2018

By MARK KENNEDY Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, J. K. Rowling attends the world premiere of “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” in New York. The stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will come to Broadway’s The Lyric Theatre in the spring of 2018, producers said Thursday, May 4, 2017, with an opening set for April. The play recently won nine Olivier Awards in London, including best new play. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has become London’s theater event of the year. Now Broadway will shortly be under its spell, too.

Producers said Thursday that the show will come to The Lyric Theatre in the spring of 2018, with an opening set for April. The play recently won nine Olivier Awards in London, including best new play.

The Harry Potter work was written by Jack Thorne from a story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany. It picks up 19 years after the end of the final novel, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” The production is presented in two parts, intended to be seen on the same day.

Casting will be announced later.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s