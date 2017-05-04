Former Fox News chief trying to sell New Jersey home

Roger Ailes
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2015 file photo, Roger Ailes attends a special screening of "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in New York. Ailes has signed a new contract to continue as chief executive of Fox News Channel, the network that has become a ratings and financial powerhouse since he started it two decades ago. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

CRESSKILL, N.J. (AP) – Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes is trying to sell his New Jersey home, and is asking for less than he paid for it.

NJ.com reports Ailes lowered his asking price for the four-bedroom, 5 ½ bathroom Cresskill home by $300,000 this week to $1.65 million.

Ailes originally purchased the home in 2000 for $1.85 million.

Property taxes for the dwelling are $40,240 a year.

Ailes resigned last summer following allegations of sexual harassment. Ailes has denied any wrongdoing.

