Former Fox News chief trying to sell New Jersey home

CRESSKILL, N.J. (AP) – Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes is trying to sell his New Jersey home, and is asking for less than he paid for it.

NJ.com reports Ailes lowered his asking price for the four-bedroom, 5 ½ bathroom Cresskill home by $300,000 this week to $1.65 million.

Ailes originally purchased the home in 2000 for $1.85 million.

Property taxes for the dwelling are $40,240 a year.

Ailes resigned last summer following allegations of sexual harassment. Ailes has denied any wrongdoing.

