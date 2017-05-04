Former fire chief honored in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Firefighters gathered Thursday to honor one of the founding members of the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department.

A memorial service was held to honor former Chief Conley Jones.

Chief Jones held the highest rank in the department for 44 years and was only the third chief to hold that spot at the time.

He was well known throughout the community and the Fire Service in the region.

Jones led hundreds of volunteer firefighters during his time at West Carter County and served as past President of the Carter County Fire Association.

Deputy Cheif David Howland said Chief Jones served as a mentor to countless numbers of young men who have gone on to make firefighting their career through the years.

“His true legacy, it’s not this flagpole. His legacy is all these people send a behind me, all these firefighters I owe him more than I can ever repay,” Howland said.

The department honored Chief Jones through the dedication of a new flagpole and memorial plaque in his memory.

