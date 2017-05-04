Family delivers message on behalf of Andretti’s cancer fight

By Published:

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Michael Andretti is taking his cousin’s message public.

The former IndyCar star and current team owner is urging people to get regular screenings for early detection of colon cancer. Andretti made the plea on behalf of his cousin, John, a former race-car driver who is currently undergoing chemotherapy after doctors diagnosed him in January.

Doctors have told John Andretti that the disease also has spread to his liver.

John’s 24-year-old, Jarrett, also was in Indianapolis on Thursday. He says his 54-year-old father is fighting hard and has been upbeat throughout the process.

Both said John Andretti had never had a colonoscopy until January.

Michael says he had his first screening only a few weeks ago and was clear.

