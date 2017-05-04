ETSU Men’s Golf: Men’s Golf stays in-state for NCAA Regional

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 4, 2017) – For the fourth straight year the East Tennessee State Men’s Golf team will be heading to the NCAA Regional as the Buccaneers will stay in the state of Tennessee to play in the College Grove Regional at The Grove, May 15-17.

ETSU who will be making its fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance and 26th in program history, earned the automatic bid after winning its third straight Southern Conference Championship last week in Pinehurst, N.C.

The regional includes 13 teams including four ranked in the top 25, three in the top 15 and four conference champions. The College Grove Regional will be held at The Grove golf course which has hosted tournaments such as the Web.com Future Star Shootout, USGA Senior Amateur Qualifier and the Franklin American Mortgage Intercollegiate.

A year ago in the NCAA Regional at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler, Wis., ETSU finished tied for seventh after carding a 7-under 281 in the final round.

The six, 54-hole regional tournaments will be played May 15-17. ETSU is playing at one of the three regional sites featuring 13 teams and 10 individuals, while the other three regionals have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist’s titles will be decided May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The University of Northern Illinois will be the host institution for the 2017 championships.

Below are the teams joining ETSU in the regional, which is hosted by Middle Tennessee State University. Please note, the teams are listed by their seed in the regional.

1.) Vanderbilt (SEC Champion)

2.) Texas Tech

3.) Clemson

4.) Georgia

5.) Missouri

6.) Lipscomb

7.) Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Champion)

8.) University of Central Florida

9.) Middle Tennessee State

10.) TCU

11.) Troy

12.) ETSU (SoCon Champion)

13.) Harvard (Ivy League)

Individuals

1.) Andrew Novak (Wofford)

2.) Patrick Cover (UNC-Wilmington)

3.) Tim Conover (East Carolina)

4.) Thomas Eldridge (UNC-Wilmington)

5.) Lorenzo Scalise (Tennessee)

6.) Hunter Richardson (UT-Martin)

7.) Seth Gandy (Charlotte)

8.) Jack Lang (Davidson)

9.) Anton Erondelius (Wagner College)

10.) Daniel Racioppa (Alcorn State)