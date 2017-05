JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A rescue team responded to the 300 block of Med Tech Parkway Thursday afternoon, where they spent more than four hours rescuing ducklings from a storm drain.

The crew said eight ducklings were trapped in the drain, and so far they have rescued four.

Rescue team members were able to return three of the ducklings back to their mother, which was reportedly nesting in a nearby bush.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.