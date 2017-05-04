Buckingham Palace official: ‘no cause for concern’ as staff called for meeting

Published:
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip ride in a carriage during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, Saturday, June 13, 2015. Hundreds of soldiers in ceremonial dress have marched in London in the annual Trooping the Color parade to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The Trooping the Color tradition originates from preparations for battle, when flags were carried or "trooped" down the rank for soldiers to see. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

LONDON (AP) – A Buckingham Palace official tells The Associated Press that a meeting of royal household staff has been called, but that there is “no cause for concern.”

The official spoke Thursday after a report by Britain’s Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

Both appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

The official, who spoke to the AP only on condition of anonymity, said household meetings are called from time to time.

 

