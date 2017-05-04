Bristol, VA doesn’t have a budget shortfall after all

Bristol Virginia City Hall

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Rather than a nearly $2 million shortfall, Bristol, Va., leaders learned Thursday morning that they have a budget surplus as they consider this coming year’s spending.

Council members in a meeting at 8 a.m. were told by city Commissioner of Revenue Terry Frye that a real estate tax revenue shortfall of around $1.7 million that was presented Tuesday evening was wrong.

After rerunning the numbers, Frye said there is actually a budget surplus of around $208,000.

He said a manual error in programming using a new computer system was to blame for the mistake.

