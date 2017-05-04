Big Stone Gap man pleads guilty to charges stemming from multiple Wise Co. home invasions

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Wise County Circuit Court this week.

According to a news release, Billy Joe Ramey, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny and one count of destruction of property, following an investigation into multiple home invasions by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in early 2016.

The home invasions reportedly took place in the Powell Valley Road and Big Stone Gap section of the county.

On May 26, 2016, deputies received a call about two separate individuals reporting missing items from their homes and property damage.

According to a news release, an investigation led to Ramey, who had reportedly tried to pawn items at a local pawn shop.

Ramey’s apartment was searched and items from both homes — including clothing, jewelry and electronics valued more than $1,000 — were located.

He is set to be sentenced on July 10 and faces a maximum penalty of 81 years in prison.

