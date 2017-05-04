Amber Bacon is this week’s Educator of the Week

Amber Bacon started her career at South Central Elementary 15 years ago, after a brief stop at

Fall Branch she’s been at Ridgeview for 9 years.

Bacon works with over 80 children a day as a 5th grade Reading/Language Arts at Social

Studies. Both she says, are ripe with great reading opportunities. .

Searching for a way to get students to embrace reading she came up with “Starbooks’ coffee

house as an incentive for students to embrace reading

“They come in during their lunch hour and we have a teachers lounge here that we set up to look

like a coffeehouse. They set up where they are going to read next time for their meeting and they

get to enjoy some hot chocolate and refreshments from us,” Said Bacon.

So far 56 students have taken advantage. Congratulations to Amber Bacon, this week’s Educator

of the Week.