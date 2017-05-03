What’s Working: Jeremiah School – an educational alternative

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Bill and April Shea were looking for an educational alternative for their teenage son who is on the autism spectrum.

“He has definitely reached a point where I think that the school system is not

matching what he needs,” said parent Bill Shea.

They said they found what they needed at, the soon to be opened, Jeremiah School. It will open in the Coalition for Kids building in August 2017.

“This school will be focused on kids who struggle to learn in a traditional setting,” said Amy Lowe.

Executive Director Amy Lowe knows those needs. Her son Lucas is on the Autism Spectrum.

“In Lucas’s case, my son, in his case, he was constantly wanting to be busy and looking for things,” said Lowe.

The school will be small in class size. Just 10 students ranging in age from 10 to 16 to start with, we know that the diversity of the spectrum is huge. And so, right now, we are looking to focus on kids who are on the spectrum more of the mild to moderate end of the spectrum,” said Lowe.

More importantly, the environment will be centered around the student’s needs.

“There will be movement throughout their day. There will be a lot of hands-on learning. Like I said life skills,” said Lowe.

Add to that enrichment are field trips.

The Sheas think it’s exactly the change they are looking for.

“We want him to be successful however success is defined for them,” said April Shea.