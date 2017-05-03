VDOT: Removal of fallen crane in North Fork Holston River underway

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(WJHL)

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The removal of a crane from the North Fork Holston River is underway.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials said in a news release Wednesday that the crane was in the process of being removed from the river.

The crane, which was in use for an ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation project in Weber City, reportedly fell into the river along U.S. Route 23 after rain water caused the river to rise four times its usual height.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s