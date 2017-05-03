VDOT: Removal of fallen crane in North Fork Holston River underway

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The removal of a crane from the North Fork Holston River is underway.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials said in a news release Wednesday that the crane was in the process of being removed from the river.

The crane, which was in use for an ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation project in Weber City, reportedly fell into the river along U.S. Route 23 after rain water caused the river to rise four times its usual height.

