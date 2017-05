LEE CO., VA (WJHL)- The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for two escaped inmates out of Lee County, Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals Service told News Channel 11 Kamal Qazah and Salah Mohamed walked away from the USP Lee prison camp.

The two were last seen early Wednesday morning.

Both are service sentences for non-violent crimes and are not considered armed and dangerous.

Any sightings should be reported to the USMS at 540.857.2230

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.