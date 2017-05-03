Two charged in Johnson City drug raid appear in court for preliminary hearing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two people facing drug charges stemming from an investigation where officers used explosive entry into a home were in a Washington County court room on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing was held for Richard Jenny and Melisssa Furguson Wednesday afternoon.

Police said an explosion was used to gain entry into a home on East Fairview Avenue last week, and Jenny and Furguson were arrested.

On Wednesday, a judge bound Furguson’s charge of possession with intent to sell over to the grand jury and reduced her bond to $10,000.

Jenny’s charges of possession with intent to sell and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon were also bound over to the grand jury.

His bond was reduced to $60,000.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.