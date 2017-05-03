TDOT removing hundreds of X-Lite guardrail terminals from Tri-Cities roads

By Published: Updated:

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — A guardrail safety device that soon will be removed from Tennessee roadways because of safety concerns can be found on roads all around the Tri-Cities, a News Channel 11 investigation has discovered.

After a request for information, the Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed there are approximately 337 X-Lite guardrail end terminals in District 17, the nine counties in TDOT’s northeast Tennessee district.

In March, TDOT announced it would make the unprecedented move of removing every X-Lite terminal statewide.  TDOT estimated more than 1800 had been installed since early late 2014 and early 2015.

The decision to remove the terminals came after four fatal crashes in Tennessee since the summer of 2016 involving X-Lite terminals.  The X-:Lite was designed to collapse the metal guardrail like a telescope in a head-on crash.   But TDOT’s chief engineer said the rail pierced the car in the fatal crashes, something that alarmed TDOT staff according to the agency’s Chief Engineer.

“We just haven’t seen that type of result from a guardrail crash really in the history of most of the employees in the department,” said Paul Degges, TDOT chief engineer.   “Those are the types of crashes that became very alarming to us.  We would see a piece of projecting end guardrail with no head end on it.”

In October 2016 after two crashes involving 3 fatalities, TDOT pulled the X-Lite from its list of approved terminals which contractors could install in the TDOT network.   But by February 2017, TDOT administrators were so concerned about the product that the state ordered all X-Lite terminals to be removed statewide.

READ: TDOT Commissioner’s letter to FHWA about the X-Lite terminal

Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker also wrote a letter to FHWA asking the agency to collect crash data nationwide and consider revoking its letter of eligibility for the X-Lite terminal issued by the agency in 2011.

READ:  Sens. Alexander and Corker letter to FHWA

LindsayTransportation Solutions, the maker of the X-Lite terminal, said safety is the company’s number one priority.

The X-Lite guardrail end terminal has successfully passed crash and safety tests in accordance with FHWA standards and criteria, and remains qualified for use on America’s roadways,” said Scott Marion, President of Lindsay’s Infrastructure Division in statement April 21st.  “As experts such as FHWA have pointed out, there are impact conditions that exceed the performance expectations of all road safety equipment–including severity of an impact, vehicle speed, highway design, type and size of a vehicle, installation and maintenance of the product, the angle at which a vehicle makes impact–and the equipment’s inability to singly prevent every tragedy does not indicate a flaw or defect.”

TDOT awarded contracts for the replacement of X-Lite terminals statewide, a project Degges said he hoped would be finished in the summer.

In response to News Channel 11 requests for information, TDOT released the following county-by-county numbers of X-Lite terminals.

  • Carter County – 38
  • Greene County – 53
  • Hamblen County – 41
  • Hancock County – 9
  • Hawkins County – 85
  • Johnson County – 12
  • Sullivan County – 33
  • Unicoi County – 20
  • Washington County – 46

Below is the location of X-Lite terminals in the Tri-Cities region.  Source:  TDOT

ROUTE                                               MILE MARKER                                    DIRECTION     LANE            SPEED

CARTER COUNTY
SR-37 1.526 S R 55
SR-37 17.647 S L 50
SR-67 9.448 E L 45
SR-67 11.049 E R 45
SR-67 16.697 E R 45
SR-91 0.062 40
SR-91 2.081 40
SR-91 14.1 N 40
SR-91 14.12 N 40
SR-91 14.58 N 40
SR-91 15.2 40
SR-143 6.8 E 40
SR-143 7.1 E 40
SR-159 0.655 S 45
SR-359 3.29 40
SR-362 0.974 S 35
SR-362 1.13 N 50
SR-362 1.33 N 50
SR-362 1.43 N 50
SR-362 1.6 N 50
SR-362 1.85 S 50
SR-362 2.04 N 50
SR-362 2.09 N 50
SR-362 3.2 N 50
SR-362 3.245 50
SR-362 3.7 N 50
SR-362 3.9 N 50
SR-362 3.98 N 50
SR-362 4.22 S 50
SR-362 4.45 N 50
SR-362 4.67 S 50
SR-362 4.71 S 50
SR-362 4.79 S 50
SR-362 4.85 S 50
SR-362 5.296 N 50
SR-362 5.37 N 50
SR-362 5.6 N 40
I-26 1.7 W 45
 

 
GREENE COUNTY
SR-34 0.15 N 55
SR-34 0.19 N 55
SR-34 0.25 N 55
SR-34 0.28 N 55
SR-34 0.94 S 55
SR-34 1.68 S 55
SR-34 1.73 S 55
SR-34 1.87 N 55
SR-34 5.78 N 45
SR-34 22.92 S 45
SR-34 26.33 N 45
SR-34 26.58 N 45
SR-34 26.32 45
SR-172 1.6 N 45
SR-172 2.38 N 45
SR-172 2.44 N 45
SR-172 3.6 N 45
SR-172 3.63 N 45
SR-172 3.72 N 45
SR-172 3.76 N 45
SR-172 7.48 N 55
SR-172 7.53 N 55
SR-172 8.18 N 55
SR-172 8.25 N 55
SR-172 9.51 N 55
SR-172 9.67 N 55
SR-172 9.97 N 55
SR-172 10.6 N 55
SR-172 10.64 N 55
SR-172 10.66 N 55
SR-172 10.7 N 55
SR-172 10.95 N 55
SR-172 10.97 N 55
SR-172 11.4 N 55
SR-172 11.45 N 55
SR-351 9.38 N 45
SR-351 3.463 N 45
SR-351 11.4 N 35
SR-35 4.3 N 45
I-81 33.36 N 70
I-81 47.39 N 70
I-81 39.58 S 70
I-81 34.95 S 70
I-81 32.28 S 70
I-81 24.35 S 70
I-81 22.94 S 70
SR-70 12.43 N 45
SR-107 10.801 N 45
SR-107 10.807 45
SR-93 2.13 N 40
SR-93 8.35 N 50
SR-93 15.32 N 50
SR-349 7.96 N 45
HAMBLEN COUNTY
SR-32 2.8 N 55
SR-32 2.8 N 55
SR-343 6.3 N 45
SR-343 7.6 N 45
SR-113 0.8 N 35
SR-113 0.8 N 35
SR-113 0.8 N 35
SR-113 0.9 N 35
SR-113 0.9 N 35
SR-113 1.1 N 40
SR-113 1.1 N 40
SR-113 1.2 N 40
SR-113 1.3 N 40
SR-113 1.3 N 40
SR-113 1.8 N 40
SR-113 1.8 N 40
SR-113 1.8 N 40
SR-113 2.5 40
SR-113 2.5 40
SR-113 6.7 35
SR-160 7.409 50
SR-342 3.363 45
SR-343 6.515 45
SR-343 7.371 45
SR-344 0 30
SR-344 0.1 30
SR-344 1.4 30
SR-344 1.4 30
SR-344 1.4 30
SR-344 1.4 30
SR-344 1.5 30
SR-344 1.6 30
SR-344 1.9 45
SR-344 1.9 45
SR-344 2 45
SR-344 2.1 45
SR-344 2.1 45
SR-344 2.4 45
SR-344 2.4 45
SR-344 2.8 45
SR-344 2.9 45
HANCOCK COUNTY
SR-31 0.2 N 50
SR-31 6.5 N 50
SR-33 23.5 N 30
SR-70 1.6 N 45
SR-70 1.6 N 45
SR-70 1.7 N
SR-70 4.29 N 45
SR-70 4.29 N 45
SR-70 4.29 N 45
HAWKINS COUNTY
SR-1 18.1 55
SR-1 18.1 55
SR-1 18.1 55
SR-1 18.5 55
SR-1 18.8 55
SR-1 18.9 55
SR-1 19.1 55
SR-1 19.2 55
SR-1 20.2 E 55
SR-1 21.2 E 55
SR-1 21.8 E 55
SR-1 21.8 W 55
SR-1 22.9 W 55
SR-1 23.4 E 55
SR-1 23.9 E 55
SR-1 24.2 E 55
SR-1 25.2 W 55
SR-1 25.6 E 55
SR-1 25.7 E 55
SR-1  26..5 W 55
SR-1 27.2 E 55
SR-1 27.9 E 55
SR-1 28 E 55
SR-1 28.6 W 55
SR-1 28.7 E 55
SR-1 29.1 E 55
SR-1 29.2 E 55
SR-1 29.3 E 55
SR-1 29.4 E 55
SR-1 29.4 W 55
SR-1 29.6 E 55
SR-1 29.7 E 55
SR-1 29.9 E 55
SR-1 39 E 55
SR-34 0.6 N 55
SR-34 0.6 S 55
SR-34 0.8 N 30
SR-34 0.8 S 30
SR-66 11 S 55
SR-66 13.2 N 40
SR-70 0.4 N 45
SR-70 0.4 N 45
SR-70 0.4 N 45
SR-70 1.1 N 45
SR-70 1.1 N 45
SR-70 1.8 N 55
SR-70 1.9 N 55
SR-70 2 N 55
SR-70 2 S 55
SR-70  2,0 N 55
SR-70 2 S 55
SR-70  2,.4 N 55
SR-70 2.4 N 55
SR-70 2.6 N 55
SR-70 2.6 N 55
SR-70 2.8 N 55
SR-70 2.8 N 55
SR-70 2.8 N 55
SR-70 2.8 N 55
SR-70 3 N 55
SR-70 3 N 55
SR-70 3 N 55
SR-70 3 N 55
SR-70 3.1 N 55
SR-70 3.1 N 55
SR-70 3.1 N 55
SR-70 3.1 N 55
SR-70 3.4 N 55
SR-70 3.4 N 55
SR-70 3.4 N 55
SR-70 3.5 N 55
SR-70 3.5 N 55
SR-70 3.5 N 55
SR-70 3.5 N 55
SR-70 4.1 N 55
SR-70 4.2 N 55
SR-70 4.2 N 55
SR-70 4.4 N 55
SR-70 4.6 N 55
SR-70 4.6 N 55
SR-70  4,8 N 55
SR-70 5 N 55
SR-70 5 N 55
SR-70 17.1 N 45
SR-70 20.5 N 45
JOHNSON COUNTY
SR-167 15.233 N 550
SR-133 2.746 N 45
SR-91 11.51 S 45
SR-91 11.55 S 45
SR-91 11.56 S 45
SR-91 11.58 S 45
SR-91 12.7 S 45
SR-91 12.8 S 45
SR-91 13.15 S 45
SR-91 13.5 S 45
SR-91 13.8 S 45
SR-91 14.3 S 45
SULLIVAN COUNTY
SR-1 2.7 S 45
SR-1 3.3 N 45
SR-1 3.7 N 45
SR-1 4.2 S 45
SR-1 4.3 S 45
SR-1 10.2 S 45
SR-34 4.5 N 45
SR-34 4.7 N 45
SR-34 4.9 N 45
SR-34 5 N 45
SR-34 5.05 N 45
SR-34 5.4 45
SR-34 5.6 45
SR-34 29.3 N 35
SR-36 1.5 N 45
SR-36 1.65 N 45
SR-37 3.4 N 45
SR-37 3.4 S 45
SR-37 2.9 N 45
SR-44 15.2 N 55
SR-75 2.6 S 45
SR-93 0.5 S 30
SR-93 2.9 S 45
SR-93 3 S 45
SR-93 10.7 N 50
SR-126 6.7 45
SR-126 6.8 45
SR-126 7.2 45
SR-126 10 50
SR-126 12.5 50
SR-347 4 W 35
SR-347 6.8 E 35
SR-394 2.8 W 40
UNICOI COUNTY
SR-107 0.3 E 30
SR-107 0.3 W 30
SR-395 4.4 E 30
SR-395 5.2 30
SR-395 5.3 W 30
I-26 14.8
I-26 13.2 W 65
I-26 8.6 W 65
I-26 0 W 65
I-26 4.3 E 65
I-26 7.5 E 65
I-26 9.8 E 65
I-26 12.7 E 65
I-26 13 E 65
I-26 13.4 E 65
I-26 13.4 E 65
I-26 14.2 E 65
SR-144 2.3 45
SR-144 3 S 45
SR-33 16.3 N 45
WASHINGTON COUNTY
SR-34 0.12 65
SR-34 0.78 65
SR-34 0.95 65
SR-34 1.56 W 65
SR-34 2.31 65
SR-34 2.94 65
SR-34 3.23 W 65
SR-34 3.75 W 65
SR-34 3.95 65
SR-34 4.14 65
SR-34 5.51 65
SR-34 6.93 65
SR-34 7.39 65
SR-34 7.48 65
SR-34 22.42 45
SR-36 4.67 45
SR-36 4.7 45
SR-36 5 45
SR-36 5.05 45
SR-36 5.75 45
SR-36 5.8 45
SR-36 5.81 45
SR-36 6 45
SR-36 6.07 45
SR-36 6.2 45
SR-36 6.24 45
SR-36 6.65 S 45
SR-36 6.65 N 45
SR-36 6.68 45
SR-36 6.82 45
SR-36 6.85 45
SR-36 6.88 45
SR-36 6.91 45
SR-36 6.97 45
SR-75 15.62 40
SR-75 15.54 40
SR-75 15.21 40
SR-81 22.87 45
SR-81 23.42 45
I-26 14.72 70
I-26 14.2 70
I-26 13.4 70
I-26 13.3 70
I-26 13.1 70
I-26 12.69 70
I-81 53.07 65

Copyright 2017 WJHL.  All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s