Sullivan County Transfer Station employees allegedly sold, used illegal drugs on the clock

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Three people are behind bars in connection to, a what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling, illegal drug activity at the Sullivan County Transfer Station.

Agents allegedly received information that several individuals were using and selling prescription pills, marijuana, and methamphetamine at the transfer station located on Brookside Drive in Kingsport.

The drugs were used and sold while they were supposed to be performing community service. These people were performing community service instead of serving time in jail after their convictions in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.

According to the TBI, several Sullivan County employees who were responsible for supervision workers were involved in illegal drug activity.

The TBI says that out of the 12 people who were performing community service, seven tested positive for illegal drugs.

So far three people have been arrested in the undercover investigation.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old John Parrish, 48-year-old David Bell, and 27-year-old Amanda Rothman.

Parrish, a Sullivan County employee, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II drugs for resale. He was taken to the Kingsport Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Bell, also a Sullivan County employee, is charged with simple possession of schedule II drugs, simple possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the Kingsport Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Rothman, a community service worker is charged with simple possession of schedule II, III, and IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Kingsport Jail on a $3,000 bond.

TBI says the investigation is ongoing and it is possible that more people could be arrested and additional charges may be pending.