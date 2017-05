(CNN) – You might call this the anti-unicorn (or mermaid) frappuccino. Starbucks is out with the “Midnight Mint Mocha.”

It’s basically like a thin mint in drink form.

It has scoops of extra dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice infused with mint sugar crystals and topped with whipped cream.

Starbucks is also bringing back an old favorite, the “S’mores Frappuccino.”