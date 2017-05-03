Ridgeview Elem. students recognized in Duke University Talent Identification Program

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities elementary school said some of its students are already prepared for college after achieving some impressive scores on the SAT and ACT exams.

Ridgeview Elementary School in Gray said some of its students are being recognized in the Duke University Talent Identification Program.

The program honors middle school students who score well on college entry exams.

Folks at Ridgeview tell us Riley Keene has been invited to the grand ceremony at Duke University. You only qualify for the grand ceremony if you score a 670 on the SAT or a 29 on the ACT.

Hannah Boyd qualified for the state ceremony. For that you have to score a 550 on the SAT or a 22 on the ACT.

Riley and Hannah will join fellow classmates Zachary Zuehlke and Samuel Gunter for a summer studies program with Duke University, which is specifically designed for high achieving students.

