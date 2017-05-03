Report: Suspended teacher performed poorly on sobriety test, breath smelled of alcohol

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – While Washington County schools continues to investigate a Jonesborough Elementary School teacher for suspicion of being under the influence at school, we’ve learned the teacher in question reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol the day before, had a smell of alcohol on her breath and performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test, according to a report filed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

As we reported yesterday, administrators removed the teacher from her classroom Thursday morning and suspended her without pay. The director of schools told us test results yesterday confirmed levels above the allowed threshold.

An incident report reveals the principal and Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton took the teacher to a medical facility after removing her from school Thursday.

A letter sent home to parents, obtained by News Channel 11, reveals administrators first told parents about the situation Tuesday, in large part because we planned on reporting the situation.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that I share this news with you,” the letter from the principal said. “…Local media may report this incident as we have received inquiries. I thought each of you should know this information in the event it is reported so that you can decide how to best approach this issue with your child. Please know that every action taken by myself and the district was in the interest of student safety.”

Deputies did not charge the teacher with any crime. WCSO Capt. Greg Matherly said it is up to the responding officer’s discretion whether to file public intoxication charges.

Halliburton told us yesterday the district is in the process of determining the teacher’s future. We know the teacher’s name, but are withholding it pending the conclusion of the district’s investigation.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.