Officials look for missing Hawkins County boy

ROGERSVILLE (WATE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Hawkins County man who disappeared with his three-year-old son.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says on April 23, they received a report that Isaiah Daniel Juarez’s custodial parent had allowed his biological father, Domingo Juarez, to take the child to Florida for vacation on April 9. The custodial parent says she hasn’t been able to contact them since.

Deputies say Domingo Juarez is now wanted for custodial interference. He is described as a Hispanic male form Guatemala, is roughly 32 years old, has black hair, brown eyes and stands 5-feet-5. He was last seen driving a maroon Mazda four-door vehicle with tinted windows and possible Tennessee registration A5002B.

Deputies say Isaiah has a birthmark on the back of his left forearm.