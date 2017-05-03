Northeast State to graduate record class this spring

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College revealed on Wednesday afternoon it will graduate a record number of students this month.

Northeast State says the 2017 graduating class of 1,475 students is the largest class in the college’s history. That total, the school says, represents a 25% increase last year. Last year, Northeast State says it had 1184 students to graduate.

Northeast State’s spring commencement is expected to take place on Tuesday, May 9 at the East Tennessee State University/Mountain State Health Alliance Athletic Center.

The ceremony begins at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the ceremony visit http://www.northeaststate.edu//Graduation-and-Beyond/Graduation-Ceremony/.