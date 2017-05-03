Nearly $3.5M in renovations complete at MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport

Related Coverage Kingsport BMA discuss $3.5M renovation project at MeadowView Convention Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- A year ago, Kingsport City leaders agreed to spend more than 3 million dollars on upgrades at the Meadowview Resort and Convention Center.

They tell us they’ve now completed those renovations.

Wednesday afternoon city leaders revealed those upgrades, taking us through the ballrooms, and conference rooms.

New carpet, light fixtures, and even upgrade in some of the technology are just some of the improvements.

“At this point what we’ve primarily done is gone in and really improved the customer interface, that’s the flat screen TV’s in the conference rooms, in the board rooms,” Chris McCartt said.

“On an annual basis we bring 30 million dollars of taxable revenue into the Kingsport area,” John Rothkopf said.

“When visitors come to Kingsport, the first thing they see is MeadowView, so its a great ambassador so to speak for our city,” John Clark said.

MeadowView Hotel and Convention Center opened it’s doors in 1996.

Back in 2011, a 15 million dollar executive conference center was added to the facility.

