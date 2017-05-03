Multiple police agencies, two K-9 officers contain fight at Flatwoods Job Corp in Coeburn, Va.; 5 people arrested

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Wise County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four people and a juvenile after responding to a fight at Flatwoods Job Corp in Coeburn, Va. on April 30.

According to a WCSO news release, Wise County Central Dispatch received a call around 10:30 p.m. about people fighting at the facility and the caller indicated there was going to be a riot.

Wise County deputies, along with Town of Coeburn Police Officer and a Virginia State Trooper responded to the scene and found several people fighting in front of the facility.

Around 40 people from nearby dorms were also reportedly arguing and running.

According to the release, officers tried to control the situation, but the scene was escalating with the number of people who were there and they failed to obey police commands.

A St. Paul police officer then arrived on scene with his K-9, who was deployed into the situation and the individuals then started obeying officers.

A Norton Police Department officer, additional VSP troopers from surrounding counties, Coeburn police officers and off-duty deputies, as well as the sheriff’s office K-9, Jekyll, were also called in to help control the scene and to maintain security as an investigation took place.

Wise County deputies arrested Amad Javontaz Creekmore, 20, of Portsmouth, Va., Kashawn Amani Bryant, 20, of Washington D.C., Latiere Shana Smith, 24, of Lynchburg, Va. and Esean Diaquan Powell, 18, of Portsmouth, Va.

Creekmore was charged with assault and battery.

Bryant was charged with assault and battery.

Smith was charged with assault and battery and remaining in place of a riot or unlawful assembly after having been lawfully warned to disperse.

Powell was charged with assault and battery.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested.

