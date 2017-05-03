TBI issues AMBER Alert for endangered teen Trinity Quinn; Manhunt underway for suspect who killed clerk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WJHL) – The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday morning for a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl.
The clerk of a West Nashville gas station was shot and killed Tuesday night and police say the gunman is with an endangered teen from East Tennessee.
The shooting happened at the Exxon at the corner of Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road.
Authorities were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. and found 58-year-old John Stevens fatally wounded.
The shooter is identified as 28-year-old Daniel Clark, according to Metro police.
Clark is said to be with an endangered teen from Dayton, Tennessee, Trinity Quinn, who has been missing since Monday.
Metro police said Clark and Quinn entered the store and appeared to shop before Clark pulled out a weapon and shot Stevens.
Clark’s minivan was recovered in a nearby parking lot. Clark and Quinn are thought to have fled the area on foot.
Units are searching the area near the vacant Brookmeade Elementary School. The property was most recently used by Lead Academy but it is not currently in service.
A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said no schools in the area have been placed on lockdown yet.
Quinn was described by Dayton police as 5 feet tall with red hair and blue eyes, weighing 110 pounds.
Clark is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
