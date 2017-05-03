Kylie Jenner’s star-studded selfie rivals Ellen’s Oscar pic

NEW YORK (AP) – Kylie Jenner’s star-studded Instagram picture is coming close to Ellen DeGeneres’ all A-list Twitter selfie in social media popularity.
Jenner’s bathroom mirror shot posted Monday night from the Met Gala in New York included Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Oscar winner Brie Larson.
As of early Wednesday, the picture had more than 3.3 million likes. That compares to the more than 3.4 million retweets DeGeneres got for her selfie featuring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep taken at the 2014 Oscars.
Jenner’s photo was taken in spite of a rumored ban on selfies at the Gala.
Kylie Jenner at the MET Gala
Kylie Jenner at the MET Gala x
Latest Galleries
-
Kylie Jenner at the MET Gala
-
Kylie Jenner at the MET Gala
-
Two women arrested after ‘flash bang’ drug raid in Bristol, VA
-
Old Food City building in Johnson City
-
Flash Flooding in Downtown Abingdon
-
Flash Flooding in Downtown Abingdon
-
Big Elm Road Flooding
-
Crane into river in Weber City
-
Gary E. Shealy ALS Memorial Clinic
-
Kingsport police search Bays Mountain for missing man
Kylie Jenner at the MET Gala
Kylie Jenner at the MET Gala x
Latest Galleries
-
Kylie Jenner at the MET Gala
-
Kylie Jenner at the MET Gala
-
Two women arrested after ‘flash bang’ drug raid in Bristol, VA
-
Old Food City building in Johnson City
-
Flash Flooding in Downtown Abingdon
-
Flash Flooding in Downtown Abingdon
-
Big Elm Road Flooding
-
Crane into river in Weber City
-
Gary E. Shealy ALS Memorial Clinic
-
Kingsport police search Bays Mountain for missing man
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)