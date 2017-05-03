Kroger lowers prices on throughout 107 stores

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Kroger has lowered prices on approximately 3,000 items in 107 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, east Tennessee, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Kroger has reduced prices on a large-scale basis, but the number of items is triple the number of past years, said Allison McGee, spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic Division. “This year, Kroger has made a major commitment to lower prices on a significant scale.”

“In the last four years, Kroger lowered prices on a total of 5,000 items,” added McGee. “This year we have reduced prices on 3,000 more items, so our customers now are paying less on 8,000 items than they were five years ago.”

Prices have been lowered on meat, natural foods, grocery items and health and beauty aids throughout each store. “We studied research of our customers to learn what items they were buying most often, and selected those items for the price reductions,” said McGee. Examples include:

* Potato Chips (8.5 oz.), $1.49, were $2.29

* Pasta Sauce (26 oz.), $1.19, was $1.50

* Aspirin (81 mg), $3.19, was $5.99

* Nasal Decongestant, $5.99, was $7.49

* Broccoli Crowns, $1.49 lb., was $1.99. Price changes weekly on produce.

* T-Bone Steaks, $5.88 lb., were $10.99. Price changes weekly on meat.

* Angus Ground Chuck, $3.99 lb., was $4.99

“These are a few examples of the thousands of prices that have been reduced in price,” said McGee. She added there will be no increases in prices of other items or changes in coupons. “Kroger customers will continue to see fuel rewards, digital coupons, weekly specials and loyalty mailers, tailored to their individual shopping habits.”

By downloading the Kroger mobile app through the App store or Google Play, customers can sign in to their Kroger.com account to register their Plus Card and take advantage of additional features, including digital coupons.

The lower prices are in effect in all Kroger stores in Virginia, all in West Virginia except the ones in the Wheeling area, and in Ashland, Kentucky, Belpre, Marietta and Proctorville, Ohio and in Kingsport and Johnson City, Tennessee.