King University women’s basketball inks six for 2016-17

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Following the first Conference Carolinas Tournament title, King University women’s basketball coach Josh Thompson announced his signing class. This group of six players will help the Tornado get back to the conference championship game for the third straight season.



“I’m very excited about this class,” Thompson said. “We are adding a lot of talent and character with this group of players. I know that these players will come in and work hard in the classroom and on the court. They all fit our style of play on offense and defense and they fit well together as players. I expect this group to do some big things together over the next four years. They are all hard working, competitive, and eager to help us win!”

Ali Golden

5-6

Point Guard

Huntland, Tenn./Huntland HS



In her career, Golden set the Huntland High School girls basketball scoring record with 2,535 career points. She also grabbed 500 rebounds and handed out 500 assists in her high school career. During her senior year, Golden was a finalist for Tennessee Class A Miss Basketball while earning All-State honors. Golden was named District 9A Player of the Year and District 9A Tournament MVP a season ago, leading her team to the District 9A championship. She was a four-year All-District and All-District Tournament selection and earned All-Region recognition twice.

“Ali is point guard with the ability to shoot the ball and also create plays around the basket,” Thompson stated. “Her range from behind the three-point line makes her very dangerous on the floor.”

Che’ Davis

5-10

Forward

Knoxville, Tenn./Carter High School



In her two seasons at Carter High School, Davis played if 53 games, averaging 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Davis helped the team to their first 20-win season since 2001 and first regional semifinal appearances since 2001. She was selected All-Region in both her junior and senior seasons while winning the Wendy’s Heisman Award last season. In 2016-17 she was named second team All-KIL and earned third team recognition from PrepXtra.

“Che’ is a versatile athletic wing with the ability to play four different positions on the floor,” said Thompson. “Her ability to handle the ball and defend will help us a lot in our style of play.”

Dakota Hitchner

5-8

Point Guard

Ocean View, N.J./Atlantic Christian School



Hitchner became the all-time leading scorer at Atlantic Christian School and Tri State Christian Athletic Conference, scoring 2,327 points in her career. That mark also ranks her seventh in New Jersey girls basketball history. She also accounted for 514 rebounds, 551 assists and 546 steals, becoming the Atlantic Christian School all-time leader in assists and steals. For her career, she averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game along with shooting 82.0 percent from the free throw line. Hitchner was a three-time conference MVP, four-time first team all-star, and a four-year all-tournament selection. She also earned the Billy Robinson Award, which is given for excellence in athletics, testimony and character.

“Dakota is a point guard with the ability to slash to the basket and also knock down the outside shot,” Thompson said. “Her ability to drive and get to the free throw line fits our offense well.”

Taylor Freeman

5-6

Guard

Murfreesboro, Tenn./Blackman High School



Freeman helped Blackman High School win three district championships two regional and two state championships in four years. The team also finished third in the district a season ago when Freeman earned All-District honors. In her career she averaged 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

“Taylor is a combo guard that is very versatile,” stated Thompson. “She handles the ball very well and can finish at the rim, and she also has the ability to knock down the open jumper.”

Jada Owens

5-9

Forward

Louisville, Ky./Louisville Male Traditional High School



Owens helped Louisville Male Traditional High School to 100 wins in four years, winning four district championships in that time. They also won a regional championship in 2014-15 and reached the state semifinals. Owens also competed in track and field, helping the team to a 3A state championship in 2015-16.

“Jada is an athletic wing player with the ability to get to the rim and knock down the open jumper,” Thompson commented. “She is a tough defender that loves to take charges and do the little things.”

Makenzy Bennett

5-7

Guard

Jonesborough, Tenn./Daniel Boone High School



During her senior season at Daniel Boone High School, Bennett helped lead the team to an undefeated Big 7 Conference championship. Daniel Boone also won the District 1 tournament and finished runner-up at the Region 1 tournament. Owens lettered all four years in basketball and earned honorable mention Big 7 Conference last season.

“Makenzy is a combo guard with the ability to knock down the open jumper and create opportunities for her teammates off the dribble,” Thompson said.