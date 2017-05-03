Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department announces plans for summer camps

If you’re looking for activities to keep your kids busy during their summer break, the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department has some ideas.

It has two summer camps planned for teens.

Arrow Dawson and Autumn Martin with Memorial Park Community Center joined Kasey Marler on News Channel 11 at Noon to talk about the Adventure Quest and Volunteer Camps.

Adventure Quest Camp

Location: Winged Deer Park (Robert Young Cabin)

Date: July 17-21

Time: 9 am – 4 pm

Ages: 13-17

Fee: $60/camper

Exciting camp featuring field trips to a rock quarry, rafting experience, hiking, swimming, survival shelters, and a fish hatchery visit.

Volunteer Camp

Location: Memorial Park Community Center

Date: July 17-21

Time: 8 am drop-off / 8:30 am departure from Memorial Park Community Center

Ages: 14-17

Fee: $35/camp

JC Parks first volunteer camp will feature campers getting out into the community lending a helping hand. Some stops include, but are not limited to, Second Harvest Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek. Be prepared to get your hands dirty.

Registration: online at http://www.myjcparks.org <http://www.myjcparks.org> or in person at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert Street, Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, or Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Avenue

For more info call: 423-434-5749.