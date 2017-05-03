Indians Hullette signs with Tusculum; Rebels Lane signs with King soccer

KINGSPORT —  Dobyns-Bennett all star catcher Logan Hullette will continue playing on the next level.
With family and friends looking on Hullette signed a national letter of intent with Tusculum College.
In 3 years Hullette caught 89 games, 603 innings and threw out 44 base runners.
The first team all conference player also has a career on base percentage of .435.

And the ink was also flowing at Sullivan South high school this afternoon for soccer player Taylor Lane.
The all region center midfielder signed a national letter of intent with King University.

 

