CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Members of the Elizabethton City Council have asked the city manager to cut money budgeted for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter.

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said council has requested that the $127,000 typically allotted for the animal shelter be reduced to $100,000.

Alexander said the $27,000 will go to Carter County rescue.

The first vote on the city budget is expected to happen on Thursday, May 11.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.