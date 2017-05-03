Dozens of Food Lion stores getting makeover in Virginia



RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Dozens of grocery stores the greater Richmond area are getting a new look.

Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Food Lion will spend $110 million to remodel 71 stores in the region.

Food Lion President Meg Ham said the goal is to provide the stores with a “fresh, new look.”

She said the stores will have new checkout areas, product assortment changes and more floor space to show off organic products.

Stores being remodeled include those in Richmond and surrounding counties as well as Amelia, Dinwiddie and other communities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)