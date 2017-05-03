Deadline quickly nears to register for Kingsport’s outdoor volleyball league

KINGSPORT, TN – Kingsport Parks and Recreation is accepting registration for the Outdoor Volleyball League. The deadline to register is Friday, May 5. League play will begin on May 15.

There will be a mandatory coaches’ meeting on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium. Rulebooks will be handed out at the meeting upon request.

The leagues offered are Men’s Doubles, Women’s Triples, 12 & Under Triples, 14 & Under Triples, and Mixed Triples. The registration fee is $15 per player.

There will also be a $2 nonresident fee for any player that lives outside Kingsport city limits.

To register your team, visit the Civic Auditorium located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive. For more information please call 423-229-9459 or email JasonWilburn@KingsportTN.gov.