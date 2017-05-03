Board of Education approves pay increases for Kingsport City School employees

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Board of Education for Kingsport City Schools unanimously approved a pay increase for all employees.

The budget proposal was presented for consideration Tuesday night, which includes a roughly 2% cost of living increase, and an average salary/step increase of 2% for all employees.

Salary improvements account for more than $1.7 million of the proposed budget.

The budget also included new teacher positions.

The board approved the raises 5-0.

Now it will go on to the City of Kingsport for approval.

That meeting will take place on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.