Woman faces felony charges for allegedly stealing from Boone, NC employer

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – A  North Carolina woman is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly stealing money from her Boone, NC employer.

Krista Ruann Lambert, 42 of North Wilkesboro, NC, has been charged with four felony counts of embezzlement and two counts of felony financial transaction card fraud.

Police said, Lambert used her former position of office manager for Turner Law Office, and allegedly wrote several checks against the firm’s operating account. Police also said she made various credit card charges using the firm’s business credit cards for personal purposes.

Lambert was arrested on Wednesday, April 26 and was released on a $10,000 bond.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2017.

