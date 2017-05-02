Washington Co. couple sentenced on tax evasion charges

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A federal judge has sentenced a Washington County couple for defrauding the government out of over $100,000.

According to a federal court news release, David Lee Byrd, 58, and his wife, Paula Ruth Hall, 58, both of Limestone, Tenn., pleaded guilty in December to income tax evasion, charges that go back to 2008.

Federal prosecutors said the Byrd’s worked in Germany from 2006 to 2008 and did not report over $400,000 of income they had put in bank accounts in Switzerland.

David Byrd was ordered to serve 10 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Paula Byrd was sentenced to four years probation.

The pair were ordered to pay restitution of over $134,000 to the Internal Revenue Service and were fined $5,000 each.

