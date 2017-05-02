Two arrested following drug raid in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia Police said a drug investigation led them to raid a home and arrest two people Monday night.

BVPD spokesman Maynard Ratcliff said officers obtained a search warrant for a home in the 400 block of Lee Street. Around 9:30 p.m., he said police detonated “flash bangs” to cause a distraction while officers rushed into the home. Ratcliffe called it a common technique used in raids.

Just before 11 p.m. BVPD SWAT on scene told News Channel 11 they made two arrests and at least one of the charges was a drug charge. SWAT said they were still collecting a large amount of evidence from the scene.

BVPD said they’ve had this home on their radar for around 8 months and they worked with multiple agencies to raid the home.

“Everything came together yesterday, again we worked with our Criminal Investigation Division, the Virginia State Police, the patrol division as well as Bristol, Tennessee K-9 unit and we finally brought some closure to what the neighbors have been asking for a while, “Lieutenant T.J. Sexton with the Bristol Virginia Police Department’s SWAT team said.

