The Latest: Trump to speak with Putin by phone Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump from Monday (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump wants legislative wins and is poised for one or two. But his recent comments on one bill raise questions about how closely he follows the details.

His recent description of the health care bill suggested he was unfamiliar with how the bill addresses coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Congressional leaders and White House aides have struggled to agree on the level of optimism and timing for a vote.

The White House on Monday struggled to explain the president’s assertion that the health care bill guaranteed coverage for people pre-existing conditions.

He said on CBS News “pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it.”

The legislation being considered by House Republicans, in fact, does not require such coverage and would allow states to opt out of the requirement under certain circumstances.

___

9:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the expected topics of the conversation.

But the bloody civil war in Syria and Putin’s continued backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad loom large.

Trump and Putin have spoken several times since Trump’s election, including last month following an attack in St. Petersburg, which Trump condemned.

Trump said last month that U.S.-Russian relations “may be at an all-time low.” It was a reversal from the rhetoric during his campaign, when Trump said he hoped he and Putin could work together in the fight against terrorism.

FBI and congressional investigations continue into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia and Russia’s meddling in the election.

___

6:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump in recent interviews and tweets has been notably off-topic and off-message about the state of affairs in Congress.

His recent description of the health care bill suggested he was unfamiliar with how the bill addresses coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Congressional leaders and White House aides have struggled to agree on the level of optimism and timing for a vote.

The White House on Monday struggled to explain the president’s assertion that the health care bill guaranteed coverage for people pre-existing conditions.

He said on CBS News “pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it.”

The legislation being considered by House Republicans, in fact, does not require such coverage and would allow states to opt out of the requirement under certain circumstances.

___

2:50 p.m.

The White House says conditions aren’t right for President Donald Trump to meet with Korean leader Kim Jong Un despite Trump’s openness to the idea in the future.

Trump told Bloomberg he’d be open to a meeting under the right circumstances and said that, if appropriate, “I would be honored to do it.”

But White House spokesman Sean Spicer says he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon. He says Kim would have to show signs of “good faith.” But Spicer isn’t elaborating on exactly what conditions would have to be met.

Tensions with North Korea have escalated recently as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.

___

2:20 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is tamping down expectations on passing a Republican-led health care bill through the House.

Spicer says, “we’re not there yet,” but adds that the Trump administration is “getting closer and closer every day.”

Spicer is declining to offer a timeline of when the House might vote on the bill to repeal and replace the health care law approved under former President Barack Obama. But he says the White House is confident about the direction of the bill.

Spicer says the decision of when to move the bill to the floor will be made by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The House could consider the health care bill later this week.