Tennessee Republican Party hires new executive director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Republican Party has hired a new executive director.

Chairman Scott Golden announced Monday that Michael Sullivan, who had worked for the Republican National Committee in Iowa, is returning to Tennessee to take up the No. 2 position in the state GOP.

Sullivan previously worked as the state party’s political director and deputy executive director from 2011 to 2015.

Golden also announced that Ashely Hesseldahl-Harbin has been hired as the party’s finance director. She previously worked as a bill clerk for the state Legislature.

Golden was a staffer for then-U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher, before his election as chairman of state GOP in December following former state Rep. Ryan Haynes’ decision not to seek another term.