Tennessee Highway Patrol now hiring, recruiting troopers

(WJHL) – People interested in a career in law enforcement have until Tuesday, May 9 to turn in their applications for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP is in the midst of recruiting troopers for its August 2017 cadet class. To apply you have to be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants cannot have felony convictions.

“We’re looking for minorities, we’re looking for men and women who want to be a member of one of the elite law enforcement agencies in the country,” Lt. Bill Miller said.

Lt. Miller said previous law enforcement or military experience is not required.

You can apply online here: http://agency.governmentjobs.com/tennessee/default.cfm

