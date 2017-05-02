Student’s perfect attendance in jeopardy, until Sen. Tim Kaine steps in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senator Tim Kaine on Tuesday stepped in to help a student in Buckingham County miss school without tarnishing his perfect attendance record.

According to a post on Sen. Kaine’s Facebook page, Jaylen Anderson had tickets to visit the National Museum of African American History on Tuesday. Problem is, Tuesday was a school day, and Anderson didn’t want the trip to ruin his perfect attendance.

Anderson’s grandmother sent Kaine a letter explaining that if the senator invited her grandson to his office, the superintendent of Buckingham County Schools would consider the day an ‘educational trip’ and not count him as absent.

Sen. Kaine obliged and was happy to report, ‘Jaylen’s attendance: Still perfect!’