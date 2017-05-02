State Street Farmer’s Market set to open for the season on Saturday, May 6

BRISTOL, TN – The State Street Farmer’s Market opens the first Saturday in May of each year in historic downtown Bristol. The market is located at 810 State Street and will open at 8am and run until noon. Opening day will feature plant seedlings, greens, spring onions, and other spring vegetables, along with artisan gifts.

The market staff offers some advice for visitors in advance of Saturday’s opening day:

* Dress for the weather. Vendors will be at the market rain or shine, so be prepared for what Mother Nature will offer. A little sunscreen may be useful, especially for little shoppers in strollers.

* Have a cooler in your vehicle or an insulated shopping bag. Vendors will provide bags for your purchases, but temperature sensitive items are best kept cool until you get home. Parking is available all around the market, on State and Broad Streets, so purchased items can be quickly transferred to a vehicle cooler. Insulated shopping bags are another great way to protect your purchases.

* Bring your questions! One of the neatest parts of the farmer’s market is the opportunity to meet and develop a relationship with the actual farmers. Ask how they grow, produce, or prepare the products they have for sale. Feel free to place orders for future needs. Plan ahead to purchase seasonal fruits, vegetables, or that special artisan gift for an upcoming occasion.

* Bring cash; small bills and coins are appreciated, and some vendors do take credit cards. Remember SNAP is accepted by most food vendors. SNAP dollars may be doubled at the market. Shoppers may check- in at the concession stand for more details.

* You are supporting the local economy. All vendors offer items that are locally produced, and they take pride in what they are offering.

For more information please contact Mike Musick at 423-764-7046 or email mmusick@bristoltn.org.