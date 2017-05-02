Special agents investigating USPS employee for mail theft in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is investigating reported mail theft in Kingsport, according to a spokesperson.

“USPS OIG special agents identified a postal employee they believed to be responsible for reports of mail theft,” Agapi Doulaveris said. “The individual no longer works for the USPS. The case is still under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed yet.”

Special agents opened the case just last month, according to Doulaveris.

A Community Watchdog investigation revealed this is just the latest case of alleged employee misconduct locally.

