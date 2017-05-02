Pound, Va. police charge Kentucky woman for allegedly driving under the influence

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia police arrested a Kentucky woman they said was driving drunk while traveling in to oncoming traffic on US Highway 23.

Pound, Va. Police Chief Tony Baker said an officer saw a vehicle driven by Rosemary Newman, 21, nearly slammed head-on in two trucks.

Police said the officer even used his car to shield other drivers early Tuesday morning, as he turned on his sirens to get Newman to pull over.

An investigation determined Newman’s blood alcohol content was nearly two times above the legal limit.

Newman was charged with driving under the influence.

