New Treatment Methods For Depression

By Published:

Depression is a common and serious mood disorder that affects nearly 1 in 5 adults, or 19 million people in the United States. For these patients, the appropriate treatment may be lifesaving. Yet half of patients with depression will fail to respond to their first prescribed medication, leading patients on a medication odyssey of trial and error treatments that can last for years. Michael Genovese joins us this morning to discuss what the latest genetic testing breakthroughs mean for those faced with depression and mental illness. For more, visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s