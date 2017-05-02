New Treatment Methods For Depression

Depression is a common and serious mood disorder that affects nearly 1 in 5 adults, or 19 million people in the United States. For these patients, the appropriate treatment may be lifesaving. Yet half of patients with depression will fail to respond to their first prescribed medication, leading patients on a medication odyssey of trial and error treatments that can last for years. Michael Genovese joins us this morning to discuss what the latest genetic testing breakthroughs mean for those faced with depression and mental illness. For more, visit their website.

